Man throws flowers before pushing elderly Asian man to ground in Sheepshead Bay

It happened Monday around 11:15 a.m. in Brooklyn.
Police say the 77-year-old victim was standing outside a supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.
The man in this video is accused of pushing him to the ground and walking off without saying a word.
The victim suffered bruising to his arm.
Video released by police shows the attacker before the incident grabbing flowers from outside a shop and throwing them at the sidewalk.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
The attacker is described as an adult man, light complexion, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing 200 lbs., with a medium build, bald and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
