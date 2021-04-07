Man throws flowers before pushing elderly Asian man to ground in Sheepshead Bay

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10488351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A popular infant bath seat sold on Amazon is being recalled because authorities say it fails to meet safety requirements and could pose a drowning hazard.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect in yet another heartbreaking attack on an Asian New Yorker.It happened Monday around 11:15 a.m. in Brooklyn.Police say the 77-year-old victim was standing outside a supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.The man in this video is accused of pushing him to the ground and walking off without saying a word.The victim suffered bruising to his arm.Video released by police shows the attacker before the incident grabbing flowers from outside a shop and throwing them at the sidewalk.The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.The attacker is described as an adult man, light complexion, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing 200 lbs., with a medium build, bald and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------