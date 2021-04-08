Asian woman grabbed, hair pulled in random Brooklyn attack

EMBED <>More Videos

Asian woman randomly attacked in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified after an attack on an Asian woman in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect approached a 32-year-old woman who was walking on Kings Highway on March 22.

He reportedly grabbed her and pulled her hair, causing her head and neck pain.

The man let go of the victim and walked away, but police say no words were exchanged during the attack and he didn't steal anything.

The victim did not seek medical attention.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue pants and sneakers.



Police also reported another possible hate crime against an Asian victim on Wednesday. In that case, the 77-year-old victim was standing outside a supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.

The suspect in that attack is accused of pushing him to the ground and walking off without saying a word.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | 2 women discovered dead in restaurant day after business owner's body found in car
EMBED More News Videos

Two women were found dead at K & K Jamaican Restaurant and police want to determine if their deaths are connected to a man found dead at a car rental office in Union.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citymidwoodattacknypdhate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant
Tourist from Kansas City shot in NYC, suspect in custody
Champion swimmer rescues boy drowning in NJ lake
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
The Countdown: Biden to act on gun control, Cuomo responds to latest accusations
Rudy Giuliani's son mulling run for NY governor
Show More
Saks joins a growing list of retailers to go fur-free
Here's how to tell if your Facebook account was breached
Target to spend more than $2B on Black-owned businesses
Suspect who allegedly punched Asian worker arrested
Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss
More TOP STORIES News