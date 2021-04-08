Asian woman grabbed, hair pulled in random Brooklyn attack

Police say the suspect approached a 32-year-old woman who was walking on Kings Highway on March 22.
He reportedly grabbed her and pulled her hair, causing her head and neck pain.
The man let go of the victim and walked away, but police say no words were exchanged during the attack and he didn't steal anything.
The victim did not seek medical attention.
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue pants and sneakers.
Police also reported another possible hate crime against an Asian victim on Wednesday. In that case, the 77-year-old victim was standing outside a supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.
The suspect in that attack is accused of pushing him to the ground and walking off without saying a word.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
