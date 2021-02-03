Suspect arrested after shots fired at officers through front door of NYC apartment

The incident happened on West 183rd Street in the University Heights section at around 11:40 Wednesday morning.
Police say the suspect was barricaded inside an apartment and began shooting through the front door.
At least five shots were fired.
It's unclear if the person was aiming for police.
No one was hurt.
The person was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
