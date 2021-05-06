Arrest made in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Davell Gardner, Jr. at cookout in Brooklyn

Dashawn Austin, 25, has been arrested in connection with the death of Davell Gardner, Jr.
The 1-year-old boy was struck by a bullet when shots rang out on July 12, 2020, during a cookout near the Raymond Bush Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say two gunmen dressed in black walked up and fired several bullets before fleeing. Little Davell was shot in his abdomen and died from his injuries. Three others were also shot and wounded.
The boy was just two months shy of his second birthday.
There were no words exchanged or dispute before the shots were fired, according to investigators.
In September, the boy's father had released an emotional plea to for the gun violence to end.
Austin is now charged with several crimes including three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault, two counts of attempted assault, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon for having a loaded firearm, and reckless endangerment.
He was already in custody for another fatal shooting, outside a Brooklyn strip club.
A second person is also in custody in Davell's death and awaiting extradition.
