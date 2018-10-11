PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a high school vice-principal in New Jersey.
Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Piscataway Police Chief Scott Cartmell announced that a 21-year old man has been charged with causing the death of 49-year old Tyrone Harrison, who was struck when a drag racing driver lost control of his car.
Freddy S. Garcia Jr. of Piscataway was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated manslaughter in the first degree, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the second degree, causing death while driving with a suspended license in the third degree, hindering in the third degree, and false reports to law enforcement in the fourth degree.
In addition, Garcia was issued 12 motor vehicular summonses which include reckless driving, careless driving, racing on highway, leaving the scene involving personal injury, failure to report collision, failure to keep right, suspended driver, unlicensed driver, unregistered vehicle, uninsured vehicle, fictitious plates, and no inspection sticker.
Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night after he was struck while walking from the Edison train station en route to a relative's house when he was struck on Stelton Road near Ethel Avenue in Piscataway.
