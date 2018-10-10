Authorities say they are searching for the drag racers who were involved in the hit-and-run death of a vice-principal at a New Jersey high school.49-year-old Tyrone Harrison of Somerset, a vice-principal of New Brunswick High School, was killed Saturday night on Stelton Road near Ethel Avenue in Piscataway.At the time of the impact, Harrison was walking from the Edison train station on route to a relative's house, prosecutors say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Piscataway Police Department determined that multiple vehicles were drag racing in the area and one of the vehicles, a 2003 Honda Accord, struck the victim near the intersection of Ethel Road.The driver fled the scene.Investigators believe the drivers are part of the "78 Imports", a car club that participates in drag racing on public roads.Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to please contact Officer Robbins at (732) 562-7652 or Detective Berman at (732) 745-4328.New Brunswick Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aubrey Johnson released a statement: "As a school district, our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Harrison's family. This obviously is a difficult time throughout New Brunswick Public Schools, and we've arranged for grief counselors to be available to students, faculty, and staff."----------