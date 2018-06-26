JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Artist creates portrait of slain Bronx teen as NYPD detective

(Jonny Castro Art)

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
At the early age of five, Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz wanted to become an NYPD detective. He later enrolled in the NYPD Explorer Program as a teenager, his first step in pursuing his dream.

That dream was destroyed Wednesday when the innocent 15-year-old was fatally attacked in front of a Bronx bodega by a group of alleged gang members. Police believe Guzman-Feliz was the victim of mistaken identity.

After hearing the public outcry prompted by #JusticeForJunior on social media, artist Jonny Castro created a portrait of Junior smiling, clad in an NYPD Explorer's uniform. Castro said plans to hand deliver a 16" x 20" version of the portrait to Junior's mother.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Junior would've made an outstanding Police Officer," Castro wrote on his Facebook page. "He had blue coursing through veins at an early age, and that makes him family to me and every other officer that wears the badge."

Castro works fulltime as a forensic composite artist in Philadelphia, but the army vet also uses his talents to create portraits of fallen heroes. Those portraits are then donated to the officers' families or their colleagues.
WATCH: Philadelphia officer honors fallen heroes through art
EMBED More News Videos

Officer Jonny Castro, an army vet, creates portraits of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
artteen killedfeel goodgang violencejustice for juniorTremontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Community speaks out on plans for bodega where 'Junior' was killed
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Justice for Junior: Street to be renamed for slain teen
More justice for junior
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News