Asian American recent FIT graduate hit with hammer in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are looking for a woman who attacked an Asian woman with a hammer Sunday night near Times Square.The 31-year-old recent FIT graduate is preparing to move home to California, and witnesses say she was attacked by a young couple walking along 42nd Street.The female suspect struck the Asian woman in the head with the hammer, and the victim collapsed and dropped the bottle of wine she was carrying.Her blood has been washed away, but that wine still stains the sidewalk.It was a perfect night for outdoor dining in Hell's Kitchen, interrupted by the unprovoked violence."Some person came along and hit another person over the head with a hammer," cafe owner Steve Olsen said. "And there was blood all over the place."Citizen App video shows a patron having dinner outdoors, describes the horrifying random attack."A drunken woman hit them with a hammer in the head," the witness said. "The perp, young fellow and his girlfriend, were walking down the sidewalk and she just came up screaming and hit them in the head. I saw it happen, with a hammer. She's long gone."Olsen said stunned patrons rushed to the victim's aide, picked her up, sat her down, and washed her off. She was said to be speechless and in shock."We take some napkins and bottle of water to wash out her face," manager Frank Lee said.It happened around 8:40, as patrons were enjoying the nice weather."The victim was on the ground," Olsen said. "And I'm assuming people went to get her off the ground and put her in the chair."Police said the victim did not know her assailant, and the suspect told her to take off her mask before striking her with the hammer, cutting her on the side of her head.She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.Mayor Bill de Blasio called on New Yorkers to stand in solidarity with Asian Americans."If someone commits an act of violence or bias against Asian American New Yorkers, they will suffer the consequences," he said. "And that's what we do every day, make sure that no offense goes without the right follow through and the right consequences."Authorities say the suspect is approximately 5-foot-9 and was wearing all black. The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.Meanwhile, business owners say Hell's Kitchen is living up to its name every day -- and it is demoralizing."Since COVID, this thing has pancaked out," Olsen said. "It's as bad as it ever was in the mid/late 70s."----------