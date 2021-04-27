Suspect arrested in vicious, unprovoked assault on Asian man in Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the assault of a 61-year-old Asian man who is now fighting for his life.

Authorities say 49-year-old Jarrod Powell was taken into custody thanks to tips from the community, who identified him as the suspect who stomped the victim in East Harlem in a vicious unprovoked attack.

Detectives were told Powell was seen at a nearby shelter on East 125th Street, and they made the arrest Monday.

The victim's family says Yao Pan Ma remains in a coma.

The Chinese immigrant was collecting cans on Third Avenue and 125th Street in East Harlem Friday night when he was attacked from behind and repeatedly stomped on as he laid helpless on the ground.

A bus driver called the police after seeing him unconscious.

Ma's niece says he immigrated to New York two years ago and moved to Harlem after their Chinatown apartment burned down, and he recently lost his job to COVID.

Collecting cans was how he helped to support his family.

"We are completely in shock -- terrified and scared and frustrated," she said. "My uncle is a very quiet person, very hardworking. He's not the person to cause trouble."

Police have not determined if the man was targeted due to his race, but according to recent NYPD statistics, hate crimes are up 45% against Asians.

Click here if you would like to help the victim and his family.

