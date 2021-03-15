Asian Americans told to 'go back to China' in racist rant in New York City

Maria Ha, 25, and 31-year-old Dan Ha say they were verbally harassed while on the street in Kips Bay and told to go back to China by an unknown woman.
It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 23rd Street and First Avenue.
They followed the woman to a cab and recorded the incident on video.
Congresswoman Grace Meng shared this video on her Twitter page, writing "Anyone wanna come claim your friend? After a lifetime of being told to 'Go Back' we're not taking this in silence anymore."
Sources say investigators are considering filing a harassment charge against the woman.
Separately, the NYPD has released video of a man they are searching for in connection with a hate crime assault in Harlem.
It happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday, February 15, in front of Fred Samuel Park on Lenox Avenue between West 139th and West 140th Street.
The 27-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle when he was pushed by an unknown individual.
When the victim asked why he was pushed, the man made anti Asian statements and punched him in the face, causing pain and swelling.
The victim said the man yelled, "This is America, you (expletive) Chinese. Go back to China."
The suspect then fled eastbound on West 139th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
