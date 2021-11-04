Group of Asian men mocked, then attacked by knife-wielding man in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11192491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A group of Asian men were mocked and then attacked in Brooklyn.Police say the attacker was walking by three men who were speaking Cantonese on a street in Bensonhurst Tuesday night.The group of men, ages 51, 56, and 57, said he made fun of the way they spoke.The 56-year-old victim confronted him about it and the attacker punched him in the face.The video then shows the attacker taking out a knife and spraying the victims in the face with an unknown substance.He then ran off on 20th Avenue.The three victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries.----------