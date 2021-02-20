Rally to be held in Harlem after uptick of violent attacks against Asians

People of Asian descent are being attacked - and the number of crimes is on the rise.
Data shows there were 29 anti-Asian attacks last year -- 24 of them were due to COVID fears.
In 2019, there were just three.
After a week where three vulnerable Asian Americans were violently assaulted in seemingly unprovoked attacks just seven hours apart, there has been simmering anger in the community.
Eyewitness News learned Friday of a fourth incident that took place on Monday in Harlem, where a 27-year-old Asian American man was told to go back to China and was punched in the face.
RELATED: Asian seniors assaulted in unprovoked subway attacks
This has prompted many in the community to ask why cops aren't investigating the possibility of hate crimes charges.
Deputy Inspector Loo spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News and says they are involved in every case with an Asian American victim.
At the National Action Network, the Reverend Al Sharpton will be joined by community leaders and elected officials Saturday to condemn these ongoing acts of violence.
ALSO READ | Man arrested, accused of shoving woman to ground outside Queens bakery
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip