Asian woman randomly punched outside flower shop in Lower Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Asian woman randomly punched outside NYC flower shop

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an Asian woman was randomly punched in front of a flower shop in Lower Manhattan.

The incident was reported Tuesday around 10 p.m. in front of 179 Mulberry Street.

Police say the 68-year-old victim was collecting an item on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect punched her in the face.

She suffered swelling and pain as a result.



The suspect got away and the victim refused medical attention.

No words were exchanged but the attack was unprovoked.

The hate crimes task force has been notified.

Police say there have been 109 anti-Asian attacks between January 1 and July 25 of 2021.

ALSO READ | Man survives transformer explosion on Queens sidewalk
EMBED More News Videos

Shocking video captured the moment that a transformer exploded underneath a man as he was walking in Queens.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattannew york citymanhattanattacknypdhate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Long Island town closes beaches after sharks spotted
Mom dies after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
NY adds hospital mandate, Cuomo wants 'everyone back in the office'
Texas deputy AG on Biles' withdrawal: 'A national embarrassment'
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Video: Baby rescued from hot car while caretaker reportedly gambling
NYPD takes steps to combat rising catalytic converter thefts
Show More
NJ lab looks for links between delta variant and unvaccinated people
Classical Theatre of Harlem returns with outdoor 'Seize the King'
New Pfizer data suggests 3rd vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection
CDC shift: NJ recommends indoor masking, NY guidance to come
11-year-old girl dragged into alley, assaulted and robbed in NYC
More TOP STORIES News