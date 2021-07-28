Asian woman randomly punched outside flower shop in Lower Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10912558" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shocking video captured the moment that a transformer exploded underneath a man as he was walking in Queens.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an Asian woman was randomly punched in front of a flower shop in Lower Manhattan.The incident was reported Tuesday around 10 p.m. in front of 179 Mulberry Street.Police say the 68-year-old victim was collecting an item on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect punched her in the face.She suffered swelling and pain as a result.The suspect got away and the victim refused medical attention.No words were exchanged but the attack was unprovoked.The hate crimes task force has been notified.Police say there have been 109 anti-Asian attacks between January 1 and July 25 of 2021.----------