Asian woman randomly punched outside flower shop in Lower Manhattan

The incident was reported Tuesday around 10 p.m. in front of 179 Mulberry Street.
Police say the 68-year-old victim was collecting an item on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect punched her in the face.
She suffered swelling and pain as a result.
The suspect got away and the victim refused medical attention.
No words were exchanged but the attack was unprovoked.
The hate crimes task force has been notified.
Police say there have been 109 anti-Asian attacks between January 1 and July 25 of 2021.
ALSO READ | Man survives transformer explosion on Queens sidewalk
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip