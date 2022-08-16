Cardinal Dolan to meet with asylum seekers arriving on buses from Texas

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Cardinal Timothy Dolan will welcome migrants who recently arrived in New York City as he addresses the recent influx of asylum seekers.

Dozens of families recently arrived here from Texas after Texas Greg Abbott instructed they put on buses and sent to New York.

More buses arrived the last two mornings.

City officials estimate that about 2,800 asylum seekers have arrived by bus from Texas and Arizona.

The buses are arriving here at the Port Authority unannounced and without any information on how people many will be on the buses.

Cardinal Dolan along with members of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York will hold a news conference later this morning to talk about how they can prepare.

They'll meet with migrants first and then speak about the work they've been doing and what long-term policies and programs need to be in place for long-term solutions.

Abbott has sent the migrants to New York in what some are calling a political stunt, straining the relationship with Mayor Eric Adams.

The influx of migrants has put a strain on the city's resources, but the mayor has said the city will not turn them away and provide the resources the migrants need.

Mayor Adams and members of the Office of Immigrant Affairs have raised concerns about the condition of the migrants who have arrived at the Port Authority.

"I think that any of us, after 45 hours traveling, the Texas governor being disingenuous about what was the destination, what was happening, any adult or child, those were horrific conditions to place human beings under," Adams said. "And so it wouldn't surprise me, based on what the commissioner stated, that they felt some form of stress."

Adams has asked for federal funding to help with the influx and he says he's hopeful it will happen.

