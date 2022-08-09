New York City Council to hold special hearing on asylum seekers bused from Texas

The city is asking for federal help as Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatens to send more migrants.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Council will hold a special hearing Tuesday to look at conditions in the city's homeless shelters and the recent influx of asylum seekers that Mayor Eric Adams say are overwhelming the system.

More migrants seeking asylum arrived by bus Sunday, though it had fewer than expected passengers.

The city is asking for federal help as Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatens to send more migrants.

Abbott is sending migrant families to Democrat-run cities as a way to pressure President Joe Biden to crack down at the border.

"It's unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done," Adams said. "When you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution and other intolerable conditions. We've always welcomed them. And this governor is not doing that in Texas."

Officials in Washington D.C. say the political stunt is costing Texans over a million dollars.

Officials in New York say the Department of Homeless Services cannot legally turn anyone away who wants shelter, but they are struggling to meet the demand.

A bus that arrived on Friday had about 50 people, while the second bus that arrived Sunday had 40 people on board, but only 14 of them got off.

A group of New York City taxi drivers was also at Port Authority to offer free assistance and transportation to the families.

"We are here to welcome them and to hope and believe they will have a better life that they were looking for," one driver said.

He said New York is the ideal destination for migrants due to the abundance of city services and housing it has to offer.

Yuleica Norato, of Venezuela, has had a lengthy journey that started 15 days ago when she and her husband crossed the border in Texas after a three-month stay in Mexico. She is seven-months-pregnant and happy to be in New York.

"They are helping me with medications, with my pregnancy," the 21-year-old said outside of a Department of Homeless Services processing center in the Bronx. "They're helping with Metrocards for the subway."

Jhon Benavides, 35, his wife and 5-month-old boy crossed the border in Arizona after a harrowing journey from Colombia. He said the bus ride to the Northeast was challenging.

"The immigrants feel helpless on the bus, sitting for so long," he said. "And the food...the food they give you, it is like military style. It came in packets."

Some of the families on board were sent to hotels since there's not enough space at family shelters in the city.

"They're not letting us know what time the buses are leaving," Adams said. "They're not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They're not giving us any information so we're unable to really provide service to the people en route."

City leaders called the move by Abbott inconsiderate, because these families are lost in translation and for many, New York wasn't their final destination.

"There are probably many of them who did not want to end up here and who are now here and trying to figure out where they're going to sleep and what they're going to eat," said Kathryn Kliff, of the Legal Aid Society.

Adams says he's optimistic that help will come from the federal government.

MORE NEWS | What to know about invasion of spotted lanternfly

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip