Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatens to bus more migrants to New York City for shelter

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will address the buses of asylum seekers being sent to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Just days ago Abbott had dozens of migrants who had crossed the Texas border put on a bus and sent to New York City.

The first bus arrived at port authority on Friday and the city said it will accept the asylum seekers but will need help from the federal government.

Now Abbott is threatening to do it again.

The Texas governor said this action was taken in order to help Texas board towns find relief due to the crisis caused by the president's open border policies.

He said New York is the ideal destination for migrants due to the abundance of city services and housing it has to offer.

The bus that arrived on Friday had about 50 people.

Some of the families on board were sent to hotels since there's not enough space at family shelters in the city.

The city's department of homeless services legally cannot turn anyone away who wants shelter but has been struggling to meet the demand.

City leaders called the move by Abbott inconsiderate because these families are lost in translation and for many, New York wasn't their final destination.

"Based on the fact the governor chose to put a bunch of people on a bus and ship them here is that there are probably many of them who did not want to end up here and who are now here and trying to figure out where they're going to sleep and what they're going to eat," Kathryn Kliff of the Attorney Legal Aid Society said.

Government officials said this political stunt is costing Texans over a million dollars.

Mayor Adams says he's optimistic that help will come from the federal government.

