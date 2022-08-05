Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City

A bus full of migrants has now arrived from Texas - in what could be the first of many.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bus full of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Friday morning -- in what could be the first of many.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were dropped off at Port Authority.

Abbott has dispatched dozens of buses with thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., since April. He said NYC will now also be a drop-off location.

"Because of President Biden's continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe," Abbott said. "In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Abbott:

"Governor Abbott is finally admitting to what we've known he's been doing all along. His continued use of human beings as political pawns is disgusting, and an embarrassing stain on the state of Texas. New York will continue to welcome asylum seekers with open arms, as we have always have, but we are asking for resources to help do so. We need Washington, DC's assistance in dealing with the cruel political games being played by inept politicians like the governor of Texas."

Attorney General Letitia James also spoke out about the migrants.

"Governor Abbott, from what i understand, is sending a bus of individuals who are seeking asylum in our country. I am more concerned about the individuals who are on the bus, I want to ensure that they are taken care of," James said. "It's important we respect their rights, and if they apply for asylum in this country, they should be afforded the protections our laws provide."

The move comes after Adams turned down Abbott's invitation to visit the southern border.

