Nearly 100 new Americans welcomed in naturalization ceremony at Lincoln Center

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nearly 100 new Americans were welcomed to their new home country on Thursday in Manhattan.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a naturalization ceremony at Lincoln Center to celebrate those who received their citizenship.

"It's a dream come true, I've always dreamt of being an American citizen," said U.S. Army private 1st class John Apeke, who is originally from Ghana.

Apeke moved from his home in 2019 to the United States and joined the Army to defend his future country.

"It doesn't matter wherever you find yourself, I felt like my life was here," he said.

Apeke was just one of many who patiently waited to get their citizenship, a process that can take up to six months. Just ask Julie Ensiki from Brazil.

"I've been in the U.S. for over 30 years and I have finally decided to naturalize," added Ensiki.

She said considering the political climate, it was important to get the right to vote.

Jamaica, Canada, Brazil and the Dominican Republic were among the top of the 38 countries represented during the festivities. Dominicans are one of the fastest growing immigrant groups in New York, with more than 40% residing in the five boroughs.

Dainely Veras is one of those Dominican residents. She moved to the U.S. eight years ago, and is preparing to vote in her first election.

"Today means opportunity, means possibilities," said Veras. "It also means honoring my parents and the effort they made for me."

In 2023, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed over 878,00 new residents.

