New York City Council to vote on creating more uniform dress code policy for public schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council is voting Thursday on legislation requiring the education department to create a more uniform dress code policy, amid criticisms that some schools discriminate against students for what they wear to class.

Dress code policies in public schools vary widely, as schools are permitted to adopt individual dress code policies at their own discretion.

Some council members believe that promotes unequal enforcement, that has "unfairly targeted and criminalized LGBTQ+ students and students of color."

The bills voted on Thursday call for a more "inclusive school dress code policy" that "accounts for diverse cultures, gender expressions, and body diversity."

They also call for more transparent reporting of the policies and which students are disciplined, by race and gender.

If passed, the council would then have to work with the education department to formulate more uniform policies.

ALSO READ | Councilwoman accused of biting NYPD officer at Brooklyn homeless shelter protest

N.J. Burkett has the latest on the arrest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.