BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least four people were shot when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn Saturday.The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Warren Street in Boerum Hill, just a few blocks from the Barclays Center.Police said at least four people were shot.EMS said four people were taken to the hospital.No word on their conditions.----------