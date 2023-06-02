Asian man, woman attacked getting into Uber in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a hate crime assault against an Asian man and woman in Manhattan.

The incident was reported May 23 at 1:30 a.m. in front of 23 West 32nd Street.

Police say the victims, both 39 years old, were getting into an Uber when the suspect approached them and started making anti-Asian remarks.

The suspect then spit at the woman and pushed the man to the ground before kicking him several times in the leg.

Other people at the scene intervened and the suspect ran away.

The woman was not physically hurt and the man suffered minor injuries to his leg, but both refused medical attention.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

