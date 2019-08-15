Attackers caught on camera rummaging through victim's backpack in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video shows a group of suspects digging through a stolen backpack in Manhattan.Police say the group surrounded an 18-year-old Tuesday night on West Street in Greenwich Village and demanded his property.When the teen tried to run away, the suspects assaulted him, taking his backpack.The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------