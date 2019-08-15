Attackers caught on camera rummaging through victim's backpack in Greenwich Village

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video shows a group of suspects digging through a stolen backpack in Manhattan.

Police say the group surrounded an 18-year-old Tuesday night on West Street in Greenwich Village and demanded his property.

When the teen tried to run away, the suspects assaulted him, taking his backpack.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenwich villagemanhattannew york citygreenwich villagetheftattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Philly officers shot; gunman surrenders after hourslong standoff
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year, mayor speaks out
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly sunny, less humid
Search for man who followed, attempted to rape Bronx woman
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Police: Plastic surgeon kept arsenal of weapons to threaten wife
Show More
Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
3 teenagers injured, 1 seriously, in car crash in Queens
Charities to donate over $300K to fallen firefighter's family
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Body cam shows what happened when Yankees GM Cashman got pulled over
More TOP STORIES News