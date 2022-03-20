Police searching for man who attempted to murder, rape woman in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11662464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the first shipment of donated firearms to Ukraine from the United States on Friday. Stacey Sager has the full story.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man responsible for the attempted murder and rape of a woman in Harlem.According to police, a 43-year-old woman was walking down West 123 Street when the suspect approached her from behind and punched her in the head sending her to the ground.The suspect then assaulted the woman by repeatedly kicking her in the head and body.He then dragged the woman between two parked cars and undressed her and attempted to rape her.The man fled the scene and has not been caught.Police say the man is described as approximately in his 40s, 5'8" tall, with a dark complexion and a stocky build.He was last seen wearing a dark green baseball hat, a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful designs and red lettering on the front, black pants, black shoes, and blue rubber gloves.The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with severe head trauma and is currently in critical condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.----------