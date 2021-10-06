Man rides up on bike, punches woman in purse snatching attempt in Brooklyn

It happened on Tuesday, September 28th at 4:41 p.m. at the intersection of Saint Edwards Street and Willoughby Street in the Fort Green section.
A 65-year-old woman was walking down the street when a man rode up on a bicycle, jumped off and tried to grab the woman's purse.
She held on to her purse, and that's when the man punched her in the face and dragged her to the ground.
She kept her purse but she suffered pain and swelling to her face, back pain and cuts. The victim was taken to Brooklyn Hospital for treatment.
The attacker got away without the purse on his bicycle.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
