Convicted sex offender accused of assaulting, trying to rape woman in Chelsea

A 911 call Wednesday morning by a concerned NYer brought NYPD cops to a sidewalk in Chelsea where a woman was being sexually assaulted. Officers quickly helped the victim—and arrested the 61-year-old parolee, recently released after serving 23 years for attempted rape & burglary. pic.twitter.com/gMo1EzsM6k — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 22, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11372635" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal reports that detectives are investigating Wednesday morning's fatal shooting in the Bronx as a case of road rage.

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- A sex offender with an extensive criminal history is back behind bars and charged with trying to rape a woman in Chelsea.Police arrested 61-year-old Darryl Phelps just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.The officers responded to a 911 call of an assault at a construction site at West 28th Street and 8th Avenue.Investigators say they pulled Phelps away as he attempted to rape and strangle a 23-year-old woman who was walking home at the time.The victim was punched in the face and treated for bruising to her eye.Phelps was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and assault.Phelps was released on parole back in September after serving 23 years in state prison.----------