Man fatally shot execution-style in car in Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 45-year-old man was fatally shot, execution style, in a car in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

The victim was struck in the back of the head in his car on East 162 Street just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead.

The suspect may have fled the scene in a white SUV, southbound on Melrose Avenue.



No arrests were immediately made.

The man was killed just two blocks from the Bronx Criminal Courthouse.

Melrose Avenue was closed for several blocks for the investigation.

