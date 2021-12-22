Man fatally shot execution-style in car in Bronx

The victim was struck in the back of the head in his car on East 162 Street just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead.
The suspect may have fled the scene in a white SUV, southbound on Melrose Avenue.
No arrests were immediately made.
The man was killed just two blocks from the Bronx Criminal Courthouse.
Melrose Avenue was closed for several blocks for the investigation.
ALSO READ | 2 babies survive Kentucky tornado that carried them away in bathtub
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip