Man fatally shot execution-style in car in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11365167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The bathtub was found in a nearby yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 45-year-old man was fatally shot, execution style, in a car in the Melrose section of the Bronx.The victim was struck in the back of the head in his car on East 162 Street just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.He was pronounced dead.The suspect may have fled the scene in a white SUV, southbound on Melrose Avenue.No arrests were immediately made.The man was killed just two blocks from the Bronx Criminal Courthouse.Melrose Avenue was closed for several blocks for the investigation.----------