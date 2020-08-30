Bystanders stop attempted rape on subway platform in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who tried to rape a woman at an Upper East Side subway platform.The incident was reported Saturday night inside the Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street subway station around 11 a.m.The 25-year-old victim was waiting on the platform for a Q train when the man approached her and pushed her to the ground.He then climbed on top of her and tried to rape her, police said, but stopped when a crowd of bystanders formed.The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.Anyone with information in regard is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------