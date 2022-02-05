subway crime

Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape at Chelsea subway station

EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for suspect in attempted rape at Chelsea subway station

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman on a subway platform.

The suspect approached the 45-year-old woman late at night January 14 inside the 123 subway station on 14th Street and 7th Avenue, according to police.

He then punched the victim in the arm and threw her to the floor while attempting to rape her.

The suspect fled onto a northbound train when other passengers stepped in to help the victim.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man in the police sketch to come forward with information.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are confidential.

ALSO READ | With major crime on the rise in NYC, Adams outlines crackdown
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza spoke with Mayor Eric Adams, who is sharing details of his plan to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattanattempted raperapesubway crime
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUBWAY CRIME
With major crime on the rise in NYC, Adams talks crackdown
MTA honors 4 security officers who extinguished subway fire
Combating gun violence top of agenda during Biden's visit to NYC
Biden visiting NYC to discuss gun crime with Mayor Eric Adams
TOP STORIES
10 injured in fire at Bronx apartment building
Man shot outside Brooklyn nightclub as shootings spike in NYC
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Md.
Bloomberg's daughters target of kidnapping suspect, police say
AccuWeather: Breezy and colder
Queen hosts special reception ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Manhattan's newest celebrity is bald eagle in Central Park
Show More
What NYC students are saying about first 'Vegan Friday' lunches
House explodes in Brooklyn after neighbors report smelling gas
COVID Update: US death toll hits 900,000, sped by omicron
Mayor Eric Adams apologizes for comment made on video in 2019
'Choose what you pay' pricing coming to Lincoln Center
More TOP STORIES News