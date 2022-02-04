Major crime on the rise in NYC, President Biden promises federal funding

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the same day that Mayor Eric Adams hosted President Joe Biden in New York City, new statistics were released that show major crime is on the rise.

Major crime is up 38.5% from January 2021 to January 2022, including robberies and felony assault both surging 33%.

One bright spot is that murders fell 15% but gun crimes continue to be a problem.

That's why President Biden was at NYPD headquarters with Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing new federal help, like ways to dismantle the iron pipeline of guns flooding our streets from the south.



Then, they traveled to queens with the mayor and Governor Kathy Hochul, talking to unarmed violence interrupters, professionals in the community who de-escalate problems before they turn deadly.

President Biden's budget funds more of them and proposes more money for hiring police.



"The answer is not to defund the police, it's to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors and community leaders," President Biden said. "To know the community, you know. Police need to treat everyone with respect and dignity."

"We need to have the justice we deserve, but the safety we need, and we need to tweak some of the legislation that we have witnessed to take an account the public safety aspect of it," Mayor Adams said.

He wants state lawmakers to change the bail reform law so judges can take dangerousness to the community into account when setting bail.



