Man arrested in 2 attempted rapes on subway in Manhattan, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say they've made an arrest in two attempted rapes on the subway in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Bernardo Ramos of Yonkers is facing multiple charges including two counts of attempted rape, three counts of sex abuse, forcible touching, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, and assault.

He is accused of grabbing a 36-year-old woman while she was trying to transfer to a 3 train at West 72nd Street last Saturday in Manhattan.

Police say he dragged her to the end of the platform and tried to rape her.

She got away after scratching his face.

Less than two hours later, police say Ramos also tried to rape a woman after punching her on an F train near the 15 Street-Prospect Park station in Brooklyn.

A conductor stopped the attack, but he took off.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanbrooklynsex assaultsubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'No criminality' after officers sickened by milkshakes, NYPD says
92-year-old woman randomly attacked in Gramercy Park
AccuWeather: More pleasant sunshine on Tuesday
Man shot at Bronx subway station, police search for gunman
Coronavirus Updates: Western NY enters Phase 3
President Trump to sign police reform executive order
Protesters cut locks and enter Brooklyn playground
Show More
Airline passengers who do not wear masks could have flying privileges revoked
North Korea destroys inter-Korean liaison office as tensions rise
NYPD disbanding anti-crime unit, another officer disciplined
Hamptons supervisors challenge Gov. Cuomo on violations claims
19-year-old charged with murder after woman found dead in park
More TOP STORIES News