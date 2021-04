Attorneys charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at NYPD vehicle offered plea deal

EMBED >More News Videos 38-year-old Brandon Elliot was taken into custody Tuesday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal prosecutors have offered a plea deal to two Brooklyn attorneys charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle, during demonstrations after the death of George Floyd.Judge Brian Cogan gave lawyers Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman 90 days to accept the government's offer or proceed to trial on charges including arson conspiracy.They face up to life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted of all seven counts in a case their supporters have said was overcharged during the Trump administration.Mattis and Rahman are accused of hurling bottles filled with gasoline into an empty police vehicle during protests last summer in Brooklyn over the death of George Floyd.The two were also charged with attempting to distribute Molotov cocktails to others before fleeing the scene in a minivan.----------