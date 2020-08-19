ATV rider seriously injured by parachute cord tied across trail on Long Island

SAG HARBOR, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are looking for the person or persons who tied parachute cords across Sag Harbor nature trails in an apparent effort to deter dirt bikes and ATV riders.A juvenile rider was seriously injured when a parachute cord caught him by the neck and threw him from his ATV just after 6 p.m. on August 7.The victim was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.Authorities say the chords are difficult to see and may cause serious physical injury or even death.The investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------