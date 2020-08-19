4-year-old girl shot while playing outside New Jersey apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6375338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two men have been indicted in the 2002 unsolved murder of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for the rap group Run-DMC, federal prosecutors in New York City have announced.

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl in intensive care after being shot in outside an apartment complex in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.The shooting took place in broad daylight in Asbury Park as the child was sitting outside on the front porch of her home.Now, the family now wants the person responsible arrested and prosecuted."This is ridiculous," the victim's grandmother, Lynn Johnson, said. "I think whoever did this has no morals for life in general. I think they need to be captured and they need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law."The girl was playing outside around 1:30 p.m. when gunshots rang out, and she was struck in the leg.Police aren't sure of the intended target, and officers swarmed the area following the shooting looking for any clues as the girl was rushed to the hospital.The complex is relatively new, but one neighbor said she is ready to move put because this kind of reckless violence is taking place too close to home.The family of the little girl, who has a twin sister, says its a shame she is not safe even so close to home."This is where children play at every day, and whoever did this needs to answer," Johnson said. "And whoever knows something about it needs to say something."The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the case.No arrests have been made, and there is no word if police have identified any suspects.----------