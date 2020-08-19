Car goes airborne into 2nd floor of Long Island home

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mill Road and Bellport Avenue.
A woman inside the home suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
RELATED | ATV rider seriously injured by parachute cord tied across trail on Long Island
The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Jose Argueta Garcia, managed to get out of the car and run away, but was taken into custody a short time later.
He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injury and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage.
Garcia was issued three summonses and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
RELATED | Good Samaritans pull car off victim after pedestrian struck in Manhattan
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube