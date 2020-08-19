Car goes airborne into 2nd floor of Long Island home

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- A speeding car hit an embankment and flew 50 feet into the air before striking the second floor of home in Suffolk County.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mill Road and Bellport Avenue.

A woman inside the home suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Jose Argueta Garcia, managed to get out of the car and run away, but was taken into custody a short time later.

He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injury and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage.

Garcia was issued three summonses and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

