7-year-old boy with autism kicked out of church during sister's baptism in New Jersey

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy was forced to leave a church in New Jersey on Saturday because he was playing with a ball during his sister's baptism.The boy has autism and when his mom tried to explain that to the priest at Christ the King Church, she said he would not listen."When I confirmed the date of the event, I was told it would, in fact, be a private celebration for just our family, no one else," his mother, Julia Vicidomini, wrote on Facebook. "With this information, I felt more comfortable taking Nicky as he doesn't do well with a full mass and large group settings."Vicidomini has attended the church and its school since her childhood. The family acknowledged they didn't tell the priest ahead of time that their son has special needs, but after the service when they tried to explain, the priest refused to apologize, and that stung."My husband told him that he thought a priest, of all people, would be more sympathetic to a child with special needs, that he was completely unprofessional and ruined our celebration," Vicidomini said.She said that her husband told the priest that their family deserved an apology."He then came outside right away, I said 'this is my son Nicoholas, the one you kicked out a church, he's nonverbal, he's 7 years old,' and right away he goes, 'I didn't kick him out,' and started getting loud with me and my wife the moment that I was coming out to apologize, not make excuses," father Marc Vicidomini said.Now Julia says her family does not intend to go back to the church."I intend to withdraw my friendship and find a church that is more accommodating to children with special needs," she said.The Archdiocese of Newark released the following statement:----------