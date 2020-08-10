These NY school districts must submit reopening plans by Friday

Others submitted incomplete plans, the governor said. New York City submitted a supplemental plan last Friday, which is being reviewed.
"The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district's plan: It's going to be the parents and it's going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that's going to be a dialogue," Cuomo said. "The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they're not going to send the child if they don't believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that's right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules."
The list of school districts that have not submitted a plan is below:
Franklinville
Portville
Salamanca
West Valley
Broadalbin-Perth
Mayfield
Kendall
Argyle
Fort Ann
Hendrick Hudson
Bedford
Garrison
Carle Place
Elmont
Garden City
Lawrence
Locust Valley
Malverne
Manhasset
Mineola
New Hyde Park
Plainedge
Plainview
Syosset
Uniondale
Middletown
Valley-Montgmry
Camden
Oriskany
Utica
Waterville
Lake Pleasant
C-V At Ilion-Mohawk Csd
Van Hornsville
Carthage
Lyme
Newark Valley
Spencer Van Etten
George Jr Republic
Brentwood
Brookhaven-Comsewogue Ufsd
Deer Park
Longwood
Middle Country
Mount Sinai
North Babylon
Oysterponds
Remsenburg
Rocky Point
Sachem
Tuckahoe Common
Wainscott
Western Suffolk Boces
Arkport
Bradford
Corning
Hammondsport
Cooperstown
Richfield Springs Csd
Worcester
Odessa Montour
Peru
Johnsburg
Webster
Nyack
Sloan
Williamsville
Catskill
Windham Ashland
Edinburg Common Sd
Shenendehowa
Sagaponack
Cortland
Andes
Margaretville
Beacon
Poughkeepsie
Elmira
Victor
East Bloomfield
Geneva
Lewiston Porter
Pine Valley
Altmar-Parish
Oswego
Fayettvlle-Manlius
Berkshire
Germantown
Kinderhook
Brunswick Central
East Greenbush
Troy
Seneca Falls
Eldred
Jeff Youngsville
Canton
Hammond
Heuvelton
Lisbon
Massena
Potsdam
Palmyra-Macedon
Red Creek
Wyoming
Amsterdam
Canajoharie
Fort Plain
Cuomo also reminded districts they must complete the three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing and tracing on their website by August 21st to be in compliance with standards established by the State.
Last week, the governor announced New York schools in every region can reopen their doors and bring students into the classrooms for the start of the school year.
Citing success in battling the coronavirus in the state that once was the U.S. heart of the pandemic, the governor's decision clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.
Students will be required to wear masks throughout the school day, and schools will urge parents to check children for symptoms.
New York state also established stringent guidelines for how schools can safely reopen.
Those guidelines include regular cleaning of classrooms, COVID-19 screenings, and contact tracing for anyone who gets infected.
Schools will be closed if the infection level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens. If a region is shut down for education, all schools will have to close, both public and private.
