Meet the luxury cars of the 2019 New York International Auto Show

Welcome to New York City, the largest market for luxury vehicles in the United States! The New York International Auto Show is a fun for some, but for high-end buyers, it's a shopp

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Welcome to New York City, the largest market for luxury vehicles in the United States!

The New York International Auto Show is fun for some, but for high-end buyers, it's a shopping trip.

The luxury car business is booming, and that's why ABC7 Meteorologist Lee Goldberg visited Manhattan Motorcars in Midtown to check out some of the exotics and hypercars that will be on display in 2019.

