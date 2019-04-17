NY International Auto Show returns to the Javits Center

The latest automotive trends and an incredible collection of vehicles will be showcased at the show starting Friday, April 19 and continuing through Sunday, April 28th at the Javits Center.
Nearly 1,000 cars and trucks will be on display at North America's first and largest-attended auto show dating back to 1900.
The show officially opens on Saturday, April 20 with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m.
Eyewitness News and abc7NY will take you to the auto show throughout the week and during our Saturday night special, 'In The Fast Lane.' The show airs at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com on April 20.
For more information on the show and how you can attend, please visit autoshowny.com.
