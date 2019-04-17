new york auto show

NY International Auto Show returns to the Javits Center

Derick Waller has a preview of the New York Auto Show from the Javits Center

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready to start your engines for the 2019 New York International Auto Show!

The latest automotive trends and an incredible collection of vehicles will be showcased at the show starting Friday, April 19 and continuing through Sunday, April 28th at the Javits Center.

ABC's Morgan Korn hosts a behind-the-scenes look at this year's show, sponsored by Toyota.


Nearly 1,000 cars and trucks will be on display at North America's first and largest-attended auto show dating back to 1900.

The show officially opens on Saturday, April 20 with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

Eyewitness News and abc7NY will take you to the auto show throughout the week and during our Saturday night special, 'In The Fast Lane.' The show airs at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com on April 20.

For more information on the show and how you can attend, please visit autoshowny.com.

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM
* More New York Auto Show coverage
