Tow pound on Manhattan's West Side to get the boot

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The tow pound on Manhattan's West Side will be getting the boot.The NYPD now has until the end of January to clear out of the space.The plan involves making better use of Pier 76 and the Hudson River views, perhaps with a park.The state passed a law last year, ordering the pound to relocate."It has been used as a tow for many, many years, said Governor Andrew Cuomo, "the City of New York said 20 years ago that they would stop using it as a tow pound. Because it's just a phenomenal piece of real estate. Last year, the legislature passed a law saying that the NYPD had to vacate by this January 1st and penalizing the NYPD."For now, cars removed from the streets of Manhattan will be taken to pounds in the outer boroughs.There is no word on where a new Manhattan tow pound will be located.----------