Angry chickens wreak havoc at McDonald's parking lot drive-thru in New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police were called into action when a flock of chickens started wreaking havoc at a McDonald's in New Jersey.Washington Township police received a 911 call around noon on Tuesday, for a flock of chickens attacking drive-thru customers in a McDonald's parking lot on Route 31 South.Warren County Animal Control Officer Robbie Lagonera responded to the 911 call.He was able to tackle one chicken and chase a second chicken and capture it with a net.Officials say the chickens are safe and will remain at Warren County Animal Control for seven days and then be put up for adoption if the owners do not come forward.No word on whether the chickens were angry about McDonald's plans to roll out new chicken sandwiches.----------