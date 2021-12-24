These were the top boy, girl baby names in New York City for 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11365167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The bathtub was found in a nearby yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City announced its most popular baby names across the five boroughs for 2020.The health department announced the top names on Thursday.Emma remained the most popular girl's name after holding the top spot since 2017.The health department's birth certificate records showed 442 Emmas were born in NYC in 2020.The runners up, in order, were: Sophia, Mia, Olivia, Isabella, Ava, Leah, Sarah, Chloe and Amelia.For boys, Liam is still the most popular name as it has been since 2016.The health department's birth certificate records showed 682 Liams were born in NYC in 2020.The runners up, in order, were: Noah, Jacob, Ethan, Lucas, Joseph, David, Aiden, Alexander and Daniel.There were just over 100,000 babies born in the Big Apple during 2020."2020 was a challenging year, but these babies were bright spots," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "We are thrilled to celebrate our newest New Yorkers and welcome them to the world."From 2019 to 2020, the number of babies born in New York City decreased 9.4 percent - from 110,443 births to 100,022.----------