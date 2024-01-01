NYC's Baby New Year delivered by same doc that delivered dad

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It's a boy! New York City's Baby New Year was born at the stroke of midnight in Brooklyn.

The baby boy, who has yet to be named, came into the world at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health.

The newborn boy weighs 7 lbs. 12.5 oz. and measures 21 inches.

He was born to his mother and Rafael Abitbul. The baby boy is the Flatbush couple's first child.

This is the fifth first baby of the New Year in a row for the hospital.

The father of the baby was born at the same hospital, formerly named NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island, 23 years ago.

Amazingly, the same doctor who delivered him also delivered his new son!

(Information provided by NYC Health + Hospitals)

