Baby New Year: Newborn girl arrives just after midnight in New Jersey, wears sparkly gown

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One of the first babies born in 2024 was a baby girl in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Belen Aguirre Cardona was born at Saint Peter's University Hospital at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day 2024.
Mom, Jessica Johanna Cardona-Giraldo, and dad, Esteban Josue Aguirre Monterrosa, posed happily with their new bundle of joy.
Belen weighed in at 5 pounds 11 ounces.
She wore a sparkly gown to pose for her picture as the hospital's Baby New Year.
Congratulations to the happy family!
ALSO READ | New laws that take effect in New York State in 2024
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.