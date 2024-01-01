Baby New Year: Newborn girl arrives just after midnight in New Jersey, wears sparkly gown

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One of the first babies born in 2024 was a baby girl in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Belen Aguirre Cardona was born at Saint Peter's University Hospital at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day 2024.

Mom, Jessica Johanna Cardona-Giraldo, and dad, Esteban Josue Aguirre Monterrosa, posed happily with their new bundle of joy.

Belen Aguirre Cardona arrived at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day 2024 in New Jersey. Saint Peter's University Hospital

Belen weighed in at 5 pounds 11 ounces.

She wore a sparkly gown to pose for her picture as the hospital's Baby New Year.

Congratulations to the happy family!

