Girl walking to school finds human arm in Babylon, police say

The limb was located in Babylon.

The limb was located in Babylon.

The limb was located in Babylon.

The limb was located in Babylon.

BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- Suffolk County police say a girl walking to school found a human arm at a park in Babylon on Thursday.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area at Southards Pond Park at 8:41 a.m.

The scene is along the west side of Siegal Boulevard, between Park and Mason, at the edge of the park.

The girl who found the arm then called her father, who then called 9-11.

It's been treated as a homicide.

According to the police chief on the scene, it doesn't appear that the arm had been there a long time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.