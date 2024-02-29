  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Girl walking to school finds human arm in Babylon, police say

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, February 29, 2024 6:11PM
Human arm found in Suffolk County
The limb was located in Babylon.

BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- Suffolk County police say a girl walking to school found a human arm at a park in Babylon on Thursday.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area at Southards Pond Park at 8:41 a.m.

The scene is along the west side of Siegal Boulevard, between Park and Mason, at the edge of the park.

The girl who found the arm then called her father, who then called 9-11.

It's been treated as a homicide.

According to the police chief on the scene, it doesn't appear that the arm had been there a long time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

Watch our series 'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' launching Friday, January 19 wherever you stream ABC 7 New York

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW