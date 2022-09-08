Back to School: Safety a top priority as New York City public school students return Thursday

Nearly one million students are headed back to class and school leaders are talking about what's being done to keep them safe

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- All week families across the Tri-State have been adjusting to earlier wake-up times because schools are reopening and New York City public schools can be added to the list Thursday morning.

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and Mayor Eric Adams have said many times that school is the safest place kids can be.

And they want to keep it that way.

The chancellor and mayor will be joined by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to greet students at P.S. 161 in the Bronx on their first day of school.

City officials have said they not only want to ensure that students are safe, but that they feel safe too.

New safety measures will be put in place for this school year like hiring several new school safety agents.

The safety agents and other school officials are getting additional active-shooter training, including those who work with the youngest students.

And this year, principals can send out real-time push notifications to alert the school community of closings and emergencies.

"We've been very fortunate because we haven't had any gun incidents per se," Banks said. "But we have been in fact alarmed by the amount of weapons brought into our schools. more than we've seen in the past. we see it as a direct correlation to what the students are feeling outside of our schools."

Last year 24 guns were seized in city public schools and more than 5,000 other weapons were confiscated like knives and brass knuckles.

School officials have also been talking about how to keep students safe from COVID and monkeypox.

Masks are now optional, but school officials want students to stay home if they have symptoms and students will get four COVID at-home tests a month.

If a student tests positive they have to stay home and isolate for five days, but if they're well enough to learn remotely they will be given that option.

