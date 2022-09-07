Back to school savings: Tips for deals and discounts for students

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cost of school supplies skyrocketed over the summer thanks to inflation, but there are ways for students and teachers to save some money.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda is taking a look at some of the school year savings for students and teachers.

"You are leaving serious money on the table if you don't flash that student ID card," said CNET Editor at Large Farnoosh Torabi

Torabi, a money expert, says don't forget it -- not just college students, but high schoolers, kids, part-time adults and teachers who should take advantage of big student discounts.

"Clothing, entertainment, travel, sports venues -- one that really surprised me was your bank," Torabi said.

Bank of America has an offer for students under 25 -- $50 to open a checking account plus waiving annual fees.

Chase has an offer for $100 and no maintenance fee for up to 5 years, which Torabi said is $10 to $15 a month.

That's a potential $180 per year discount on bank fees.

Students can also save $135 on discounted Amazon Prime. It's offering 6 months free then another at half off.

Verizon is offering a discount on its mobile plan. Students pay up to $300 less for unlimited 5G.

Plus, enjoy all of Hulu for a student deal that's less than Starbucks coffee -- $1.99 a month or get it free with a Spotify bundle.

Put that dough toward your big tech purchases. Best Buy and local retail chains like P.C. Richard and Son will match Apple or any other retailer's student discounts with their low-price guarantee. So no need to wait until Black Friday for lower prices.

"You can't go back to school without technology, calculator or cellphones, knowing you have the potential to save rather than waiting, why not?" Torabi said.

Mattress Firm also offers a student and teacher discount where you can save an extra 10-20%.

Dining comes with a discount too. Participating Arby's, Burger King, Chik-fil A and Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants are just some of the places willing to knock bucks off food bills with a student ID.

Plus, GrubHub offers free delivery for certain orders from select campus area outlets.

Hit up the website Unidays for all the retailers offering student savings, dozens of deals on fashion, fitness and fun.

"It can't hurt to ask, if you don't ask, you won't get the deal," Torabi said.

