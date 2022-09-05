Probe continues into discovery of arsenic in drinking water at NYCHA complex

Residents are being asked to help flush out the system in case the contamination is in the building's pipes

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A federal monitor has told the city to keep all documents related to the investigation into dangerous levels of arsenic in the tap water at a NYCHA complex in the East Village.

Throughout the holiday weekend, thousands of tenants at the Jacob Riis Houses were forced to use portable water stations after being told not to drink or cook with the water from their taps.

NYCHA started testing the water a few weeks ago after reports of cloudy water. On Friday, test results revealed traces of arsenic. On Sunday, a test did not find elevated levels, but the testing will continue.

In response to the directive to keep all documents related to the investigation, the city said it was already retaining records and "will continue to be transparent with the public."

The city says there is no evidence the arsenic levels are connected to the cloudy water.

A city official said as testing now indicates the contaminant is not emanating from the water supply into the complex, the focus has shifted to the plumbing system at Riis itself. One possibility is that construction from Superstorm Sandy repairs, as well as work on the heating system, displaced soil that now may have entered the system. The city will not comment on speculation.

While the testing continues, residents are being asked to help flush out the system in case the contamination is in the building's pipes. Three floors at a time, residents are turning on their faucets and letting the water run for three hours.

NYCHA is awaiting results of additional testing of water "collected in apartments, roof tanks, and other locations today, and we are pushing to get results as soon as possible."

The tests could be back by later Monday.

