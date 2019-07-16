Bald eagle with amputated wing stolen from Long Island wildlife refuge

QUOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- The search is on for a missing bald eagle that was stolen from Quogue Wildlife Refuge overnight.The organization said their resident eagle, Sam, was stolen between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and he cannot survive without their care.Sam has lived in the Outdoor Wildlife Complex since 1988. He suffered a gunshot wound to his right wing which had to be amputated due to the injury.The refuge is his permanent home due to his inability to fly. He also has a specific diet.A bald eagle's lifespan is 20 to 30 years in the wild and up to 50 years in captivity.Police and the Suffolk County SPCA are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (631) 653-4771 or email info@quoguewildliferefuge.org.----------