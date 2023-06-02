Flames tear through barbershop in Hillcrest section of Ramapo

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- Officials in Rockland County are working to pinpoint the cause of a fire that tore through a barbershop.

The blaze broke out in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo Thursday night.

Some reports claim there was an e-bike at the barbershop at the time.

Firefighters from the Hillcrest Fire Company, Monsey Fire Department and New City Fire Department worked together to extinguish the fire.

The Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corp and Rockland County paramedics were also on the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries.

