Man shoves 77-year-old woman to ground while robbing NYC Barnes and Noble: NYPD

The suspect entered the Union Square Barnes and Noble Saturday afternoon and tried to walk out of the store with two Funko Pop figures.

MANHATTAN -- Police are searching for an alleged shoplifter who shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground as he was fleeing a Barnes and Nobel in Manhattan., and they are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

When loss prevention employees attempted to stop him, he ran out of the entrance of the store -- shoving the woman to the ground in the process, police said.

She struck her head and lost consciousness.

EMS transported her to Bellevue Hospital, where she's currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-3, with a medium build, dark complexion, black hair, and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray sneakers, and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

